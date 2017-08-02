Minority Unhappy With Doe Adjaho’s Manipulation – Cheremeh

Hon Edward Doe Adjaho Related Stories The Majority Chief Whip in Parliament, Ameyaw Cheremeh has stated that Minority members in Parliament are unhappy over the growing influence and manipulations of former Speaker of Parliament Edward Doe Adjaho.



The majority leader Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsu was first to allege that the former Speaker was manipulating the actions and conduct of the minority in Parliament. The allegation was, however, bluntly denied by the minority Chief Whip and MP for Asawase, Muntaka Mubarak describing the claims as untrue.



But in an interview on Morning Starr Wednesday, the Majority Chief Whip Cheremeh disclosed to host Francis Abban that a member of the minority had confided in him over Mr. Adjaho’s influence in Parliament.



According to him, the minority is unhappy about the situation, but deliberately denying the claims.



“A [minority] member confided in me,” the Sunyani East MP said, adding, “I know they are unhappy about it.”



Meanwhile, Sagnarigu Member of Parliament Alhaji A.B.A Fuseini has strongly dismissed the claims that they are being manipulated by the former Speaker.



According to him, the minority is competent to handle the business of the House and do not need direction from Adjaho.