I Can’t Employ You – Health Minister To Private Nurses

Related Stories Health Minister Kwaku Agyeman-Manu, has told privately trained nurses who have been picketing at the health ministry for two days now that they cannot be employed, even if they put a knife to his throat.



The Coalition for unemployed Private Nurses Association stormed the Ministry of Health on Monday, July 31 to demand postings.



According to the unemployed nurses, numbering over 300, they have been discriminated against since 2010.



Addressing the nurses at the health Ministry, Mr. Agyeman-Manu said there is nothing he can do about their situation.



“I have told you that before I assumed office as the Health Minister, the financial clearance has been issued with names of people already on it, and it makes your situation bad.



“So as it stands now I cannot change it but I have begun processes to have privately trained nurses employed but the financial clearance is not here. As I stand here now even if you put a knife to my throat I cannot employ you because I don’t have the financial clearance”.



Meanwhile, the spokesperson for the protesting nurses Doreen Boateng has expressed worry over the utterances of the minister.



“In fact, it’s a problem, how can a whole father of health tell us that even if we put a knife at his throat there is nothing he could do for us.”



She added that they will continue to picket until their demands are met.



“We are going to be there because we think that they are not telling us the truth, until they come out to assure us to come back at a particular date we will adhere, but if they just give us verbal promises, we will continue to loiter around.”