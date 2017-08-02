Mawarko Restaurant 'Pepper' Manager Jailed 9 Months

Related Stories Jihad Chabaan, a branch manager of Mawarko Fast Food, has been sentenced to nine months imprisonment.



Jihad Chabaan was found guilty of assault and causing harm to a caterer at the restaurant he manages.



The victim, Evelyn Boakye, reported the incident when Jihad Chabaan allegedly dipped her face in a blended pepper.



The incident which occurred in February 2017 attracted the attention of the general public resulting in the prosecution of Jihad Chabaan.



An Abeka District Court Judge Victoria Ghansah pronounced judgment on the case after Counsels for Mr. Chabaan's plea for an out-of-court settlement was rejected on grounds that the case under her jurisdiction is a criminal one.



According to our court reporter, Agya Kwabena, Jihad Chabaan has been sentenced to 6 months in prison for assault and 9 months for causing harm, and will serve both sentences concurrently.















