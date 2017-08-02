Marwako Supervisor To Appeal Jail Sentence

Related Stories Jihad Chaaban, the Lebanese supervisor who has been jailed for assaulting one of his employees has instructed his lawyers to file for an appeal against his nine-month sentence at the Abeka District Court.



A lawyer for Chaaban said his side disagreed with the judgment and was going to immediately start working on the appeal process.



The Judge, Victoria Eggs Ghansah, in her judgment, said the prosecution had been able to prove beyond every reasonable doubt that the accused committed the offense.



But Chaaban’s lawyer said “we entirely disagree with the findings of the court. We thought that we put up a very good defense. She [the judge] thought otherwise.”



“The real investigator of the case said from the evidence before her it was an accident. We have said it was an accident, she thought otherwise. We have taken instructions from our client to appeal immediately. We are going back to the chambers to start working on the appeal process,” the lawyer said.



Jihad Chaaban, was reported in February to have shoved the victim, Evelyn Boakye, into some pepper. According to the prosecution, he accused her of fidgeting with the blender and working too slowly.



Chaaban was charged and convicted for offensive conduct for calling the victim a prostitute and intentionally and unlawfully causing harm and assault.