The Acting General Secretary of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) has described threats by the party's vigilante group Invincible Forces to abandon the NPP for lack of jobs as uncalled-for.



At the maiden town hall meeting organized by the Information Ministry in Tema Tuesday August 2,2017, members of the group showed up to question why they had been side lined by the Akufo-Addo led government.



They accused the party leadership of abandoning them after their electoral victory and demanded jobs.



But Acting General Secretary of the NPP, John Boadu says the threats and demand for jobs are needless, explaining government already has in place plans to deal with the high unemployment rate among the youth.



He said government is working assiduously to create jobs for the teeming unemployed youth in the country.



John Boadu also served notice the security agencies are on high alert and will deal with anyone who takes the law into their hands in demanding for jobs.