Council Of State Dialogues With Parliament

Mr Sam Okudzeto, a Member of the Council of State, has called for dialogue between the Council and Parliament to strengthen the ties between the two bodies.



He said collaboration between the two would go a long way to deepen the country’s democracy.



Mr Okudzeto made the called when he led the Legal Committee of the Council of State to call on the Speaker, Prof Aaron Michael Oquaye, at his office in Parliament House.



The visit was to strengthen ties between Parliament and the Council as well as discuss issues of national interest.



Some members of the delegation were Justice Georgina Wood, Alhaji Mogtari Sahanun, Nana Owusu-Nsiah, Kuoro Richard Babini Kanton VI, Nana Somuah Mireku Nyampong III, and Bo-Naa Professor Samuel Yakubu Nantogmah.



Mr Okudzeto said Parliament, as an institution, had an obligation to pass bills that were presented to the House.

He said though the Council, under the Constitution, was mandated to counsel the President, Parliament and Ministers of State, it did not have access to contribute to the bills.



Prof. Oquaye, on his part, called on Members of the Council of State to add their voices to return the Assembly Press (Ghana Publishing) back to Parliament to help in publication.



He expressed confidence that the Council of State would develop strong system to serve as a check on the activities of the Executive.



Prof. Oquaye also assured the Council that Parliament would inform the public about very important bills so as to make inputs.



Mr Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, the Majority Leader, commended the members for the visit adding that it was important for the Council to follow the bills that are brought to Parliament and, if possible, make their input.



Mr Haruna Iddrisu, the Minority Leader, and Mr Alban Bagbin, the Second Deputy Speaker, commended the Legal Committee of the Council for calling on the Speaker.



Mr Bagbin said though the House could make available gazetted bills to the Council, it was, however, constrained in terms of resources.