RE: Appointment Of MMT Manager For Kumasi Depot

Related Stories My attention has been drawn to a statement purportedly written and signed by me to the effect that, I, Chairman Bernard Antwi Boasiako, is not in support of or against Mr. Daniel Agyenim Boateng, acting Regional Organiser of our party, as the MMT manager-Kumasi depot.



This concocted statement has been speculating in the media for some time now and I wish to state clearly that this so-called statement is not emanating from my end, neither have I sanctioned anyone to issue any statement on my behalf.



I can only describe it as panic action coming from some faceless coward individuals who are using my name to advance their diabolical political games.



The general public is therefore urged to treat this statement full of lies and malice with the contempt that it deserves.



Per the said statement, I Chairman Antwi Boasiako is said to have waded into the issue regarding the appointment at the Kumasi depot of MMT, and, had therefore, denied supporting Mr. Daniel Agyenim Boateng, acting Regional Organiser of our party for the post of regional depot manager.



The same statement went further to spew lies that “I am consulting some big party men and will come out very soon with who I want to manage the Kumasi MMT.”



I wish to stress that I have not and do not intend to issue any statement on the contrary of the appointment of Mr Agyenim Boateng.



My office has full confidence in the capabilities and abilities of Mr. Daniel Agyenim Boateng, to handle the post as a manager of the depot and therefore have my fullest support.



I am, suggesting and recommending that Mr. Nicolas Oduro be made to deputize for Mr. Daniel Agyenim Boateng, to help move the company forward.



All that we are doing is for the forward march of our great party, in making sure the people of the region and Ghana as a whole flourish under the leadership of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



Long live NPP



Long live the people of Asanteman and



Long live Ghana



Thank you



Signed



Opoku Mensah(OMENS)

0244727292

(Spokesperson)

for: Dr. Bernard Antwi Boasiako