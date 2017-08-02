Uber Driver Threatens Passenger With Spiritual Attack

Related Stories A driver with private Taxi firm Uber has been arrested after sending threatening messages to a passenger.



The suspect identified as Abbas told his victim Monica that she has three days to start experiencing his own type of punishment after she had called back to cancel her booked trip, upon realising that the driver was not conversant with the route to where she had intended to go.



“Never think you are going to get it easy for making me drive here and wasted fuel. I’m going to deal with you spiritually. I give you 3 days and you will learn from that,” one of the messages sent to Monica by the driver read.



Confirming the development to StarrFMonline.com Wednesday, Monica said the driver kept calling to threaten her even after Uber had charged her for cancelling the trip.



“I knew they will charge me for cancelling the booking after 5 minutes so I was ready for that. But this driver then started calling me and issuing out threats so I told my sister and then reported the matter to the Agbogba police and subsequently he was arrested at the Atomic junction,” she recounted.



Meanwhile, the Uber Home office in Italy has called Monica to apologise to her over the development. They have also urged her to pursue the matter legally.



Uber has been operating in Ghana’s capital, Accra, since June 2016.