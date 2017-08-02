The Life Of Former CJ Should Inspire Judiciary – Akufo Addo

Related Stories President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo has called on members of the legal profession to emulate the exemplary leadership qualities of former Chief Justice (CJ) Georgina Theodora Wood and her efforts at building confidence in the Judiciary.



He applauded the former CJ for her honest, dedicated and distinguished service to Ghana, saying celebrating her and her achievements is a collective appreciation of her works by Ghanaians.



President Akufo-Addo made the call at the Ghana Bar Association's (GBA) Legal Profession Lifetime Achievement Award Ceremony held in Accra.



He said it was noteworthy that Justice Wood had deepened and acquitted herself well by shouldering and salvaging the image of the judiciary during the challenges times when that arm of government came under public radar for corruption.



The President said Justice Wood's sterling performance as Chief Justice should ginger up and coming jurist to conduct themselves well, saying, "for those of you who are now coming, if you behave well and conduct yourself well, you may get some of this honours for your work".



"That must be the inspiration for all of us that if you conduct yourself well and brighten your corner, leave according to principle and ensure excellence and determination in everything you are doing, your peers will recognise and commend you," the President said.



President Akufo-Addo also commended former President John Agyekum Kufuor's judgement in appointing Mrs Wood even though many in his government disliked the idea.



“President Kufour was a man noted for taking good decisions. For the eight years that he spent as President, there are many good decisions that he made about appointments and policies and I think his judgment in elevating Georgina Theodora Wood to be the 12th Chief Justice of our Republic has been fully justified and vindicated."



Mrs Wood who is the first recipient of the award expressed gratitude to the GBA for the award and for their support throughout the 10 years she served as CJ.



She also thanked the Bar for the Goodwill she enjoyed during her legal career spanning some 43 years.



Justice Wood was the first female and longest serving CJ of Ghana.