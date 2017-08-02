Continue Mahama’s Good Projects - Chief

Related Stories The Paramount Chief of Tema (Tema Mantse), Nii Adjei Kraku II, has appealed to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to continue useful projects started by former President John Mahama’s government.



“I have decided to appeal to the hardworking President for the good of the country to pick up from where he predecessor left off.”



In an interview, he said, “The campaign season is different from the governance period. During the campaign we can all disagree and split hairs but once you are in office, you snap out of the campaign mood and face the reality.”



He emphasized the need for unity of purpose in the nation adding that governance was an unending process which must always offer comfort to the governed.



According to him, policies from the Mahama era, such as the provision of public infrastructure including schools, hospitals and factories were an inheritance for the Ghanaian people.



“The Tema Development Company (TDC), the Tema Metropolitan Assembly (TMA) and the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GPHA) embarked on very good projects in the NDC era for the benefit of the people and it would be a good idea if the current government could please continue with the projects,” Nii Tema said.



The Tema Mantse said President Akufo-Addo has put out the right signals by meeting with all his predecessors which was good for the health of the nation.



According to him, Ghana’s stability and relative progress was as a result of “the passage baton of governance from President Rawlings down to Kufuor, down to Mills and down to Mahama and now to President Akufo-Addo.”



The Tema Mantse to thanked President Akufo-Addo for appointing a number of people from the Tema Metropolis to serve the country including Deputy Ministerial positions for the Members of Parliament for Tema East and West and the position of the Administrator of the District Assembly Common Fund to former Tema West MP, Irene Naa Torshie Addo.



“I will also like to thank the President profusely for listening to the voice of the people of Tema and nominating an indigene for the position of Metropolitan Chief Executive for Tema,” he said.



Nii Amarh Somponu, the Tema Stool Secretary, was full of praise for the President for his good works, and urged Ghanaians especially journalists to report facts.



“I am saying this because both the Bible and the Quran enjoin us to speak the truth, but lying has become so institutionalized that society now largely desensitize to it,” he said.