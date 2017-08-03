My Allegiance Is To Nobody – Auditor General States, As He Goes After Looters

Related Stories Auditor General Daniel Yaw Domelevo whose last-minute appointment by former President John Mahama was criticized, says he is not aligned with anybody or political party but the Constitution of Ghana.



Mr Domelevo who activated a section of the Audit Service Act by initiating steps to retrieve looted state funds stated he is working in the interest of the nation as per the country’s constitution.



“My allegiance is to nobody but the Constitution of Ghana. Let me assure you that we (Audit Service) are not operating under political influence,” he said at a news conference Wednesday to announce the issuance of certificates of indebtedness to some public servants.



The accountant was in a letter dated December 19, 2016 and signed by the then Chief of Staff, Julius Debrah, offered the appointment. Domelevo’s appointment became the third major last-minute one made by the former President Mahama before exiting office in January 7, 2017.



Swearing him into office, President Mahama urged Mr Domelevo to be guided by the National Anti-Corruption action plan which he said hinges on three key principles; prevention, education and prosecution.



“…In discharging your job, your emphasise is not on sanctions but on trying to prevent, creating the systems that prevent misappropriation of public funds from taking place in the first place,” he advised. Eight months on, Mr Domelevo’s critics have lauded him for steps being taken to retrieve state funds that have been misappropriated by some public servants in the country.



Eight months on, Mr Domelevo’s critics have lauded him for steps being taken to retrieve state funds that have been misappropriated by some public servants in the country.



He has issued four certificates of indebtedness to some public servants who misapplied public funds.



The move is a rare progress being made in the public sector after about 25 years of failure to retrieve monies unlawfully misapplied by public officials.



It is a part of efforts by the Ghana Audit Service to apply the law on disallowance and surcharge under article 187 clause 7 B of the 1992 constitution.



The Supreme Court in June this year ordered the Auditor-General to recover all state funds which have been misappropriated by both public officials and private individuals.



Auditor General Daniel Yaw Domelevo said the 11 certificates of indebtedness issued have all been presided over by him to ensure due diligence. “Two weeks ago I issued the first batch of four certificates and they are served on the people.



Before the close of day today, I’ll be issuing seven more certificates,” he announced.



Per the Law, all persons implicated have 60 days to appeal after receiving a surcharge.



According to the Auditor General all irregularities and infractions that has led to the embezzlement of public funds, exposed by the Audit Service since the constitution came into effect in 1993 would be pursued.



He said any accused person who fails to pay the surcharge will be sued or the person’s salary withheld.



“The Supreme Court ruled that we should go back and collect the money…so we have a lot of work to do,” Mr Domelevo said.



The Ghana Audit Service would issue a report to Parliament before the close of the year detailing the names of persons involved.



Meanwhile, the staff of the Ghana Audit Service are being trained in forensic auditing to ensure evidence gathering is thorough to assure effectiveness in their operations.