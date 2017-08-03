GCDA To Embark On A 'Yentua Demo' . . . As Drivers Stand Against Towing Levy

Related Stories The Ghana Committed Drivers Association (GCDA) is against the implementation of the “Mandatory Tow Levy.”



Parliament's Roads and Transport Committee approved the controversial levy which will come into operation on September 1, 2017.



According to the Chairman of the Committee, Mr. Samuel Ayeh-Paye, the decision was arrived at after extensive consultations with stakeholders in the road and transport industry.



However, in a statement signed by its chairman, Charles Danso, GCDA has called on the ministry of transport and other stakeholders involved to 'halt the implementation of the mandatory towing levy.



The group has further indicated that they will embark on a ‘Yentua Demonstration’ if the levy is not halted.



"The Association wants to declare that we are not in favor of this towing levy. The Association therefore is calling on the Ministry of Transport, Government, Roads and highways, Road Safety Commission to halt the implementation of the Mandatory Towing Levy. The Association is expressing or declaring a nationwide demonstration to protest against the implementation of this levy. The demonstration will be called “Yentua Demonstration”.



"We wish to inform all Drivers, Car owners and all stake holders to join this demonstration for the betterment of our country Ghana. We will send a notice to the Police for the date and time they can be able to protect us on this demonstration".







