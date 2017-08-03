Too Much Fraud At NHIS – Osafo Maafo

Related Stories Senior Minister Yaw Osafo Maafo has called on pharmacists in the country to help government minimise fraud associated with the handling of the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS).



Speaking at the conference of Pharmaceutical Society of Ghana on Wednesday, August 2 held in Kumasi, Mr Osafo Maafo appealed to the pharmacists to help the NHIA device a system to minimise fraud in the procurement of medicines.



He said: "A lot of fraud associated in the handling of the National Health Insurance Scheme. It is so embarrassing when you look at some of these frauds. The relationship between pharmacy shops, patients and doctors in these claims is disturbing.



"And, do help us, because fraud in the administration of drugs associated with the National Health Insurance is one of the major headaches...".



He further indicated that government is committed to paying health insurance claims on time.



"We have cleared a bit of the arrears, and, we will soon be on track," he added.