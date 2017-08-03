There Is Looming Threat Of Terrorist Attacks On Ghana - Okudzeto Ablakwa

Related Stories Ranking Member of the Committee on Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, is warning of a looming threat of terrorist attack on Ghana.



His warning comes at the back of a travel advisory on the website of the Canadian Embassy in Ghana cautioning Canadian citizens wanting to travel to the former Gold Coast over a looming threat of terrorist attack on Ghana and the need to be conscious of their surroundings in public places.



“There is a threat of terrorism. Terrorist targets could include shopping malls, government buildings, public areas such as bars, restaurants, hotels and sites frequented by Westerners. Be aware of your surroundings in public places,” the travel advisory on the Canadian Embassy in Ghana in part noted.



The Embassy further advised the Canadian citizenry to exercise a high degree of caution in Ghana and maintain a high level of security awareness at all times stating among other things pickpocketing, purse snatching and attacks by individuals on motorbikes that are increasing in Accra and its surroundings, including areas around the High Commission of Canada.



“Violent crimes have also increased, including armed robbery. Be aware of your surroundings and avoid walking alone or displaying signs of wealth. Home invasions are on the rise. Affluent areas in Accra where foreigners live are targeted and some thieves carry firearms.



There have been recent cases of violent robberies often targeting foreigners travelling in taxis at night. If you have to use a taxi, ensure that there is no other passenger in the car and try to limit trips to daytime hours,” the Canadian Embassy in Ghana further noted on its website.



Ablakwa who is the lawmaker for North Tongu worried about this looming terrorist threat, therefore, wants the Ghanaian Government to adequately brief its citizenry on the true security situation in the country for them to be aware of places of a possible target and the need to be conscious visiting those places.



“I other countries, they don’t keep quiet on this potential threat. They announce it, they raise alert levels and announce precautionary measures for citizen to take. It is my hope the Ghanaian Government will take a cue and make sure that we get to the bottom of the matter,” he noted.



He made this revelation on the sidelines of Wednesday’s Parliamentary sitting.