Marwako Assault: I’m Satisfied With Jihad’s Imprisonment – Victim

Related Stories Evelyn Boakye, the victim in the Marwako assault case says her heart is full of joy following the nine months jail term handed to her former Lebanese boss, Jihad Chaaban, who dipped her face in grinded pepper.



According to Evelyn, she’s excited seeing Jihad serve his time in prison as she feared her attacker would have been deported without being punished for the inhumane treatment meted out to her.



The Abeka District Court on Wednesday sentenced the Lebanese supervisor at the Abelemkpe branch of Marwako restaurant, Jihad Chaaban to nine months imprisonment for assaulting her.



The Judge, Victoria Afua Ghansah in her judgment said the prosecution had proven beyond every reasonable doubt that the accused committed the offences.



She however discharged and acquitted Chaaban on the charge of offensive conduct since prosecution could not convince her enough.



Jihad made the headlines after he was reported in February to have shoved the victim, Evelyn into grinded pepper. He accused Evelyn of fidgeting with a blender and working too slowly.



Chaaban was charged and convicted for offensive conduct for calling the victim a prostitute and intentionally and unlawfully causing harm and assault.



But speaking to Kasapa News Evelyn Boakye expressed gratitude to God for avenging the wrong done her.



” I went in for justice from the beginning of the case and justice has to be served. If the nine months jail sentence is what is justice for Jihad Chaaban to pay for what he did to me, then glory be to the Almighty God.”



Evelyn, also thanked the Ministries of Gender, Women and Social Protection, Employment and Labour Relations and the media for their massive support from day one of the incident till its final determination.



Meanwhile, Lawyer for Jihad Chaaban says he is going to file for an appeal against the nine-month jail term.



The lawyer, Julio De Medeiros has said his side disagrees with the judgment and was going to immediately start working on the appeal process.