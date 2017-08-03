GBC's Francisca Ashitey-Odunton Appointed High Commissioner To Kenya

Related Stories The Deputy Director General of the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC), Francisca Ashitey-Odunton has been made Ghana’s High Commissioner to Kenya.



The media practitioner who has over 25 years of experience as a broadcaster was on Wednesday sworn into office by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



As High Commisioner, Mrs Ashitey-Odunton will act as a figurehead for Ghana in Kenya.



Profile



An old student of Aburi Girls Senior High School, Mrs Ashietey-Odunton holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Social Sciences from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).



She is a barrister at law with 16 years of experience, having been called to Ghana Bar after obtaining her LLB from the Ghana School of Law in 1997.



She also holds a master's degree from the London School of Economics and a graduate from the United Nations University in Tokyo, Japan.



Mrs Ahietey-Odunton joined the GBC in 1990 as a senior production assistant attached to the Production Division where she worked on various programmes including (Kyekyekule), Children's Own, Adult Education and Country Music.



She later rose through the ranks as producer, director after which she was transferred to the TV Newsroom in 1994.



She served in various capacities there as news reader, editor and also a presidential correspondent for 8 years.



She later became Chief Editor and was transferred to the legal division as Senior Legal Officer.



Mrs Ashietey-Odunton has covered international conferences, including the African Union Summit, Ecowas Summit and World Food Summit.



She was first appointed Deputy Director-General General of the GBC in November 2013 and and was subsequently made the Acting Director-General in May 2016.