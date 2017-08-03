Akua Donkor Grabs 2 NADMO Cars

Related Stories Deputy Director-General of the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO), Abu Ramadan, has alleged that former President John Dramani Mahama gave two vehicles belonging to the organization to controversial politician and founder of the Ghana Freedom Party (GFP), Akua Donkor, for her personal use.



Abu Ramadan made the revelation on Citi FM on Wednesday in Accra, claiming that Madam Akua Donkor was given the vehicles as a reward for campaigning for Mr. Mahama in the run-up to the 2016 general election.



He made this revelation while expressing concerns over the lack of logistics at NADMO, which he said is hindering effective service delivery.



Since the then ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC) exited power on January 7, 2016, there have been reports that about 208 state vehicles have gone missing.



According to the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), the vehicles were ‘stolen’ during the transition period, with some well-known persons linked to the NDC such as film actor John Dumelo, being caught with one of the alleged stolen cars.



Madam Akua Donkor is the latest NDC ‘sympathizer’ to have been accused of illegally possessing state vehicles.



According to Mr. Ramadan, some directors (names withheld) at NADMO approved of the vehicles being given to Madam Donkor.



He said, “We were told some directors actually gave instructions for NADMO vehicles to be given out for personal use. Akua Donkor is holding two of our [NADMO] cars. After she declared her support for Mahama and went around campaigning, she was given a brand new L200 Mitsubishi, two of those.”



Mr Abu Ramadan revealed that NADMO’s debt stock shot up to GH¢40 million between 2015 and 2016 when the NDC was in power.



He hinted of possible sanctions against officials who presided over the rot at the organisation.



‘Auction Craze’



According to Mr. Ramadan, the organization was cash strapped and struggling to provide relief items for flood victims.



He believed the NDC was responsible for these challenges as there was enough evidence to also prove that some relief items were auctioned when the party was in power.



He asserted, “When we came to office, we received reports that some items were auctioned. The items were given out for free. None of the regional stores even had one bag of rice sitting at the stores. ”