Suame Constituents Grateful To President

Related Stories Some residents of Suame, Maakro and Bremang all in the Suame Constituency in the Ashanti Region have showered praises on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for appointing their Member of Parliament (MP), Mr Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, as the Minister of Parliamentary Affairs.



The constituents, speaking to the Daily Graphic in separate interviews in Kumasi, were of the opinion that Mr Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu deserved the position following his track record in legislative activities since he entered Parliament in 1997.



They said having been in Parliament since 1997 on the ticket of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), he had clothed himself with a sense of purpose and seriousness and discharged his duty as a legislator with fortitude.



The constituents recalled that while in Parliament as Minority Leader between 2004 and 2008, he influenced successful debates on the floor of Parliament.



According to them, since "Mr Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu is one of the longest and hardworking MPs, it is no surprise that he has been appointed by President Akufo-Addo as Minister of Parliamentary Affairs," adding: “Our MP deserves the ministerial appointment. His track record speaks volumes and he is worthy of being put in charge of Parliamentary Affairs."



They expressed the belief that having gone through the mill with lots of experience, the MP, who is also the Majority Leader, would take government business in Parliament to a greater height.



They further pledged their support as constituents for the MP, saying: “He has our support at all times," and reminded him not to relent in his efforts to make more positive impact as a legislator, Majority Leader and minister.