Farmers Appeal For Help As Swine Flu Kills Hundreds Of Pigs

Some pig farmers at Twoaho and Koforidua in the Tano North District of the Brong Ahafo Region have appealed to government to as a matter of urgency help them combat African Swine Flu that has killed over 150 Pigs in the area.



The farmers said their pigs have in the past two weeks been dying as a result of the flu, which has been a major worry to them.



One of the worried farmers, Peter Anning, told Peacefmonline.com that over 30 of his pigs had died and appealed to the Ministry of Food and Agriculture to help them with drugs to prevent further spread of the virus in their farms.



He said: "veterinary officers have told us there is little they can do to control the outbreak which has made us worried. They told us we have to kill any infected pig."



