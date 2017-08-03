MAM Engineers Commited To Help Government Bold Initiative Of One District One Factory

Related Stories The Chairman of the MAM Conference 2017, Ing. S. Okpoti has said that Ghanaian Engineers are ready to help the Government to implement is ambitious programs like the ‘one district one factory' and ‘one village one dam' for the Northern Regions of the country.



Ing. Okpoti, who is a past President of the Ghana Institution of Engineering (GIhEE), said this when he delivered his acceptance speech at the one-day Mechanical/Agric/Marine Divisional Conference at the Engineers Centre, Roman Ridge, Accra on Thursday, 3rd August, 2017.



“A conference such as this one is considered very timely bearing in mind that our Government has announced a bold initiative of “one district one factory' and “one village, one dam” for the Northern Regions of our country in the next four years. The success and sustainability of such ambitious initiatives will depend to a large extent in my estimation on the availability of large numbers of trained personnel, especially, Engineers, technicians and mechanics to man the various factories and dams”, Ing. Okpoti explained.



The Chairman of MAM Division, Ing. Michael Dedey, in his welcome address, challenged Mechanical Engineers to help solve the problem of Global warming since they are the greatest contributors to this global warming disaster.



“Today, the biggest challenge of the world is “Global Warming”, unfortunately, we as mechanical engineers are the greatest contributors to this disaster although not intended. We generate power, we build the huge engines that power ships, planes, thermal plants, coal plants and cars. We as mechanical engineers should therefore be leading the Ghanaian, African and Global efforts at reducing greenhouse gasses”, Ing. Dedey said.



The conference, which was attended by Council members, past Presidents, MAM Engineers in Ghana and their Nigerian counterparts, Sponsors, the general public and the media, was under the theme: “Opportunities for MAM Professionals towards Ghana's development”.



Toyota Ghana, CLIVET and pkba were the official sponsors and they were given opportunity to make presentations to the teeming Engineers present at the conference. Technical sessions were held to reflect the theme of the conference.