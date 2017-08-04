Politicised IGP Office Cannot Fight Vigilantism - CODEO

Related Stories The Coalition of Domestic Election Observers (CODEO) is advocating for the appointment of Inspector-General of Police (IGP) to be de-politicised as a measure to curb political vigilantism.



Senior Programmes Manager of CODEO, Mensah Abramaph, says police are unable to deal decisively with such criminality and impunity because of government manipulation.



He was addressing the media after a stakeholder meeting in Kumasi.



CODEO suggests an independent IGP whose tenure is secured will rid the country’s politics and elections law breakers.



The election observer group’s recommendation follows engagement with stakeholders in eight regions.



“In the fight to improve upon our electoral process and fight for the security of voters and ballots, we identify the growing menace of vigilantism around our political process it is growing by the day and the danger it poses is clear to us,” said Mr Abrampah.



According to him, CODEO’s consultations reveal a very disturbing phenomenon that police are unable to fight political vigilantism because of manipulations, a situation which he says calls for the de-politicisation appointment of the IGP.



“We have gone through eight meetings in eight regions the suggestions that are coming is that the police is not able to enforce criminal laws because of certain manipulations from perceived government quarters.



"And therefore recommendations we received is that we need to find a way of making the police service independent enough and the first point is to secure the tenure of the Inspector General of Police if the IGP is not appointed by a regime and removed after the regime, he will be bold enough to control the affairs and enforce the law, and it will trigger down to the regional, district and zonal police quarters,” he revealed.



On the ongoing feud among top officials of the Electoral Commission, Mr. Abrampah observed that it could have a telling effect on the country’s election timetable.



“The Electoral Commission has major assignment ahead of it, don’t forget we have not been able to settle when the next local government election is going to be held, people are saying it should be 2018 others said 2019 just after that election we are preparing for general election in 2020 and before that we have to review our voter register I don’t think such brouhaha is good for the electoral commission activities and its image, so we need to deal with it fast, “ Mr. Aborampah cautioned.