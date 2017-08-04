KMA Gets Tough With Tricycle Riders

Related Stories The Kumasi Metropolitan Chief Executive (MCE), Mr. Osei Assibey-Antwi, has warned of the arrest and prosecution of tricycle riders caught dumping waste at unauthorized places.



Some of the riders, who had been using their tricycles for waste collection, often ended up emptying the garbage in open places instead of sending it to the landfill site.



That, he indicated, would not be allowed to continue and that offenders would be punished.



Mr. Assibey-Antwi, who was speaking at meeting held with the riders at the Jubilee Park in Kumasi, vowed strict enforcement of the assembly’s sanitation bye-laws.



They were determined to go to every length to make sure that there was compliance, he added.



The MCE has made environmental sanitation on of his top priorities as he seeks to restore the city to its former status as the “Garden City of West Africa”.



He roundly condemned the unhealthy practice of using the very same tricycles for waste collection to carry foodstuff.



He announced measures taken by the assembly to deal with that and restore sanity - protect the health and safety of the people in the metropolis.



As part of this, the tricycles were going to be registered by the KMA and the ones used to cart waste clearly marked.



Mr. Assibey-Antwi said that would make it easier to identify and arrest offending riders.



He rallied everybody to find space to contribute to the effort at keeping the city clean.