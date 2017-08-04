We Won’t Accept Tow Levy – National Cargo Transport Association

Related Stories The chairman of the National Cargo Transport Association has called on the government to reconsider the charges of the mandatory towing levy.



According to Alhaji Mohammed Tanko, the charges for penalties is too high for them to afford since vehicles are not deliberately left on the roads.



He raised these concerns at a Road Safety Management Forum organised to educate Ghanaians on the national towing project.



Alhaji Mohammed Tanko said, "we agreed to pay for our cars to be removed on the roads and now the National Road Safety Management is charging us GHC100 for parking after 5 days, that’s too much”.



“We didn’t start this project to make money but to save lives," he added.



The levy was drafted by the erstwhile National Democratic Congress (NDC) administration and passed by the previous Parliament to reduce accidents caused by broken vehicles on the country’s roads.



As part of the law, vehicle owners and motorcyclists will be expected to pay a compulsory annual fee ranging from GHS20 to GHS200 for towing services.



The National Road Safety Commission (NRSC) awarded the contract to the Road Safety Management Limited (RSML), a subsidiary of the JOSPONG Group, owned by businessman Joseph Siaw Agyapong.