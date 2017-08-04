‘Ghana Was Not Born Twice’ – KB Asante Tells Government

Related Stories Government’s decision to celebrate Friday August 4, as Ghana’s day of destiny has been questioned by a retired diplomat and statesman, K B Asante.



Exactly 70 years ago Ghana’s first political movement the United Gold Coast Convention was formed.



Government is expected to hold a memorial and thanksgiving service as well as a lecture to commemorate the occasion.



But the 93-year-old retired diplomat and statesman, K.B Asante has asked government to rather focus on more important matters confronting the nation.

“Ghana was not born twice, even an ordinary human being are you born twice?. Ghana became Ghana on the 6th of March 1957…I mean I don’t understand.



“I don’t know of any party which is happy with what is happening now, we have not gone far as we all expected and that is what we should be thinking about and not when we were independent and all that,” Mr. Asante said.



According to government, the 4th of August is a very significant day in the history of Ghana and as such, the day ought to be celebrated as Ghana marks its 60th anniversary.