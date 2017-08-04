Limping Pastor In Sex Scandal

Related Stories Sex tapes involving a limping man believed to be a pastor and several women are reportedly circulating at Awutu Breku in the Central Region.



The videos, which have gone viral on social media, show Kwaku Omega Jacob – a popular man of God in the town – in hot sexual bouts with his female clients, including women purported to be married.



According to Adom FM, which first broke the news, the incident had sparked confusion in the area, as some worried married men were said to be in mad rush to get hold of the tapes to see whether or not their wives are involved in the ‘village porn’ saga.



The leaking of the videos is reported to have shocked many residents, including the wife of the sexy pastor and some elders of his church, as he’s reportedly seen in action with different women.



According to reports, after watching the videos, some residents suspected that the pastor, popularly called Akwada Nyame, had personally leaked the videos.



They claimed the supposed man of God secretly recorded the women so that he could sell the videos to a pornographic website.



“It’s a silly act; the church must be burnt to ashes. I see people going there every day for prayers, not knowing it has all been happening on his bed. He limps but in the video I see he is very skillful. How can a pastor act pornography…?” a resident quizzed.



Foul Play



However, heart-broken wife of the pastor, is said to have suspected foul play.



According to her, she was convinced a pastor in the church, jealous of her husband, might have leaked the video after he [the husband] had failed to settle a ransom that was demanded.



“I know my husband very well; I think it is one of the pastors who did that. My husband was looking for his phone. The video leaked when the person swapped the phone. You can’t be with another pastor and seek his downfall. We have to arrest the person who stole the phone. It’s a bad thing to do…” she was quoted to have said.



The pastor is currently reported to be on the run, as the police at Awutu Breku and the youth of the town have launched a manhunt for him.



Flashback



Reports of leaked videos showing a man having sex with many women are not uncommon in Ghana.



It would be recalled that in 2015, another limping man – Yaw Offei – of a popular local church, aged 50 years and native of Oheneso-Begoro in the Fanteakwa District of the Eastern Region, was seen having sexual intercourse with 64 different women in separate video footages.



Mr. Offei at the time was reported to have perpetrated the act at his photo studio after inviting young and old ladies – some of whom were believed to be married women – and secretly recorded the act.