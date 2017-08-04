6,200 Muslim Pilgrims To Undertake This Year's Hajj

Related Stories A total of 6,200 Muslim pilgrims are expected to take part in this year’s Hajj to the Holy City of Mecca from August 10.



The first batch of pilgrims would leave Ghana through the Tamale Airport in the Northern Region on August 10, followed by four other flights from the same Airport.



This came to light when Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia visited the Hajj Village in Accra on Thursday to interact with the key stakeholders.



The visit afforded the Vice President the opportunity to acquaint himself with arrangements made so far to ensure a successful Hajj.



Vice President Bawumia was met by Sheikh I. C. Quaye, the Chairman of the Pilgrims Affairs Office of Ghana (Hajj Board) and other members of the Board.



Sheikh I. C. Quaye took the Vice President round the Village and briefed him on the preparation made so far.



Dr Bawumia was happy for the ongoing facelift at the Hajj Village following the construction of permanent structures and a clinic to cater for prospective pilgrims’ health needs and, thus, commended the Board for its efforts.



“From what I have seen, this could be one of the best, if not the best organised Hajj in Ghana’s history,” Dr Bawumia stated.



“I want to thank you on behalf of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and the entire government for all the work you are doing to make the Hajj a success, and also remind you that the next few weeks will be the most critical as all the planning you have made will have to be implemented.



“I’m, however, confident that you will make Ghana proud by ensuring an incident-free Hajj,” he said.