23 Private Security Men Busted . . . In Raid Against Misuse Of Police, Military Accoutrements

A total of 23 private security men from 11 private security firms in Accra have been arrested by the police for using unapproved uniforms bearing resemblance of the Ghana Police and Military uniforms.



They also had in their possession accoutrements such as caps, badges and identification marks which were in resemblance to Police accoutrement, contrary to security regulations.



Sanctions, including the revocation of licenses are to be applied against the private security firms (names withheld) for violating the regulations.



The personnel were arrested by a joint taskforce comprising Police and Interior Ministry personnel at various areas including Labone, East Legon, Cantonments and Osu. The operation started from July 16, 2017.



They are currently on the police enquiry bail.



Deputy Commissioner of Police(DCOP) Paul Manly Awini, Director-General of the Private Security Operation Directorate (PSOD) at a press conference in Accra, yesterday that the exercise would be extended to the other regions.



He said although the operations of private security firms is expected to complement the work of the security agencies, the law prohibits them from operating like the police or military.



“They can undermine internal security of the country if not properly managed,” he said.



He said the Police Administration in February 2017 established PSOD with the aim of restructuring and streamlining the operations of the Private Security Organisations (PSOs) industry to ensure sanity.



DCOP Awini said currently a total of 217 PSOs were in good standing with the Ministry of Interior, and a number of the firms are operating without licence.



He said organisations are required to submit to the Minister of Interior, for licensing before they can operate.



“The legislation also empowers the Inspector General of Police under Regulation 12 to approve the uniform, cap, badges, accoutrement or identification mark for use by licensed PSOs,” he added



DCOP Awini said the law provides under Regulation 13 that no person licensed or granted a permit under the legislation shall bear or possess any firearm or ammunition in the course of his or her duties.



He said in spite of the provision, some PSOs are operating without licenses, engaging without permits, using unapproved uniforms and accoutrement, whiles others arm their security guards.



The director said the violations of the regulation poses serious threats to management of internal security.



“As a result of these violations, there is the likelihood for criminals to take advantage of the situation to engage in various criminal activities such as robbery, stealing and terrorising citizens using these weapons, uniforms and other items,” he added.



He called on PSOs whose uniforms have not been vetted by the Police should immediately submit them and those without appropriate licence should obtain it from the Interior Ministry.