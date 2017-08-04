Terror Alert: Stage Simulation Of Attack In Shopping Malls – Irbard

Related Stories Security Analyst, Irbard Ibrahim says National Security must step up their planning for a counter-terror in the wave of the terror alerts issued.



Irbard maintains that irrespective of no particular incident or specific threat on the country, security agencies must conduct a mock terrorist attack to be carried out at one of the busiest shopping centres, to create awareness in the country.



“There is no actionable intelligence suggesting that Ghana is a destination of terror attack, but it is also a fact that the region is not safe and so such attacks can happen anywhere. So I believe that a simulation of an attack or drill in our Shopping malls will go along way for Ghana to stand prepared in a marauding assault or atrocity in the country,” Irbard told Fiifi Banson on Anopa Kasapa on Kasapa 102.5 FM.



Ghanaians have been assured that the nation faces no known terror threats at the moment and remains safe, Information Minister, Mustapha Hamid has said.



This follows the Canadian government’s warning to its citizens travelling to Ghana, cautioning them of an imminent terror attack.



“There is a threat of terrorism. Terrorist targets could include shopping malls, government buildings, public areas such as bars, restaurants, hotels and sites frequented by Westerners. Be aware of your surroundings in public places,” the alert issued by the Canadian High Commission stated.



Following this, minority spokesperson on Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa Thursday charged government to take immediate steps to assure safety of Ghanaians.



“I think that it is important for the Ghanaian government to respond to this, if there is a looming terrorist attack. If there is, how are citizens being alerted and what is being done to ensure that we are safe,” Hon. Ablakwa said.



But a statement by government and signed by the Information Minister, Mustapha Hamid Friday said such travel alerts issued by western nations are only standard cautions and do not represent any specific known terrorism threats to the Nation.



He adds: “Through collaborative and intelligence sharing arrangements with International allies, the nation’s security agencies will be aware if there is a known threat in the offing,” while he calmed the fears of Ghanaians about any possible attack on the country.