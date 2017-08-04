NADMO Presents Relief Items To Flood Victims In Tamale, Sagnarigu

Related Stories Victims of last week’s floods in the Tamale Metropolis and Sagnarigu District in the Northern Region have been presented with relief items.



The items, presented by the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO), included rice, cooking oil, clothing, blankets and soap. The rest were sugar, buckets, plates, mats and basins. The Northern Regional Minister, Mr Salifu Saeed, led the distribution exercise.



Presentation



At Kanvili-Tunayili in the Sagnarigu District, the minister presented the victims with the assorted items with a pledge that the government, in collaboration with other stakeholders, would help address the perennial flooding situation in the area.



He expressed the hope that the items would assuage the plight of the people.



Other affected communities were Shishegu, Bilpela, Rice City (Gumani), Gumbihini, Kalariga, Kanvili-Tunayili and Gurugu, all in Tamale.



Victims



According to the Northern Regional NADMO Coordinator, Alhaji Abdallah Hindu, in all, about 6,000 people were affected by the floods in both the Tamale Metropolis and the Sagnarigu area.



He explained that the relief items were acquired by the government to help reduce the suffering of the people.



The coordinator further indicated that the organisation was still awaiting additional items to enable them to cover more victims in the other communities.



A beneficiary, Mr Mohammed Abdul Latif, thanked the government for coming to their aid.



He appealed for the construction of an efficient drainage system to ease flooding in the area.



Background



Four persons lost their lives in the July 25, 2017 floods in Tamale and Sagnarigu.



They included three children and a 54-year-old teacher whose vehicle was swept away by the floodwaters.



Several people were also displaced while properties, including buildings, were destroyed in the disaster.



The hardest-hit communities are Shishegu, Bilpela, Rice City (Gumani), Gumbihini, Kalariga, Kanvili-Tunayili and Gurugu.