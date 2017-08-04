Lawyer For Major Mahama’s Killers Serves Notice To Apply For Bail For Clients

Related Stories Lawyer for the 20 people accused of killing Major Maxwell Adam Mahama has declared his plans to file for bail for his clients at the High Court.



The lawyer, Mr George Bernard Shaw, made this known during a hearing of the case at the Accra Central District Court on Thursday.



Mr Shaw had previously told the court that he would not file for bail in the interest of the security of his clients who had been charged with conspiracy to commit murder and murder.



However, at Thursday’s sitting, he said the time was now right for him to initiate the bail process.



“The hullabaloo surrounding the case is waning so we plan to go to the High Court for bail,’’ he said.



Mr Shaw’s intention to apply for bail is based on a May 5, 2016 Supreme Court judgement which made all offences bailable subject to the discretion of a court of competent jurisdiction.



The 20 accused persons include the Assembly member for Denkyira Obuasi, William Baah, aka Misky; Vivian Asahene and Kwodwo Fordjour, the man who allegedly stole Major Mahama’s mobile phone.



“Variance”



Mr Shaw also urged the prosecution to speed up its investigations for the committal proceedings to pave the way for the actual trial to commence.



He informed the court that the facts as presented by the prosecution were at variance with what his clients told him.



“For instance, Baah is said to have mobilised some of the accused persons to commit the crime, but at the appropriate time, we will convince a jury during the trial that is not true.



“Though we sympathise with the family of the deceased, at the same time the rule of law must apply and, therefore, we will scrutinise the evidence of the prosecution,’’ counsel said.



Docket to A-G



Meanwhile, the court presided over by Mr Ebenezer Kweku Ansah, has ordered the transfer of Fordjour from police to prison custody.



That was to allow him to join the other 19 accused currently being held at the Nsawam Medium Security Prison.



Fordjour was initially part of the 14 people linked to the murder but were on the run.



The prosecutor, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Mr George Amegah, informed the court that a duplicate docket of the case had been sent to the Attorney-General (A-G’s) Department for advice.



He, therefore, pleaded with the court to remand the accused persons as the police continued the manhunt for the 13 people currently on the run and also awaited the A-G’s advice.



Hearing continues on September 7, 2017.