Stop The Thuggery: NPP Elder Warns Invincible Forces

A member of the Council of Elders of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) and former head of the Methodist Church of Ghana, Most Reverend Asante-Antwi has cautioned youth groups in the party, especially the Invincible Forces not to give the party a bad name.



The pro-government vigilante group has been in the news for all the bad reasons since the party won the 2016 elections. The group has been involved in the seizure of state offices and facilities, prevented legally appointed officers from working, and recently threatened mayhem against the Akufo-Addo government and its appointees if they are not immediately employed.



But speaking at a memorial service to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the formation of the United Gold Coast Convention (UGCC), at Saltpond in the Central Region on Friday, 4 August 2017, Rev Asante-Antwi advised the youth to be mindful of their action.



“Today should remind us as we celebrate the 70th anniversary of the formation of the UGCC, we have to be circumspect in our public and private pronouncement, not only our public and private pronouncements but in our actions. And, so, I will like to plead with all the youth groups in the UGCC tradition particularly the Invincible Forces to cease fire. Let me repeat that that is not the tradition of our fathers,” he stated.



Historically, the NPP is known to draw its political tradition from the UGCC. The memorial service forms part of the ongoing celebration of the 60th anniversary of the country.