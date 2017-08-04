Samira Bawumia Projects Ghana In India (PHOTOS)

Related Stories The Second Lady, H.E. Hajia Samira Bawumia, a performing arts enthusiast has met stakeholders in the Indian movie industry, popularly known as Bollywood.



Mrs. Bawumia, was attending an international conference organised by the Maharashtra State Commission and the International Justice Mission to dialogue on Human Trafficking in Mumbai, managed to get some key Bollywood actors and actresses to express interest in Ghana’s budding movie industry.



The Indian Movie Industry, Bollywood, has, over the years, gained popularity around the globe and has been able to permeate the Ghanaian market, leaving Ghanaians with an insatiable thirst for Bollywood movies and series.



She explored the possibility of collaboration between the two countries and highlighted the benefits of such collaborations to both countries.



India’s ability to market Bollywood movies around the world has projected the country on the global movie scene.



The Second Lady took the opportunity to speak to some key actors, actresses and production staff from the number one show both in India and Ghana, Kumkum Bhagya. The Bollywood cast and crew expressed their commitment to share their expertise and lend their support as well as collaborate with the Ghanaian industry should the opportunity arise.



H.E. Samira Bawumia also promoted Ghana’s rich cultural heritage and its tourism potential both at the conference and during her talks with the players in the entertainment industry.



With a population of about 1.324 billion people, India serves as an ideal place to market Ghana as a tourist destination.















