Road Safety Ambassador Calls For Ban On Use Of Automatic Cars

Related Stories The national Road safety Ambassador, Gabby Adu-Gyamfi has called on the government to ban the use of vehicles with automatic steering wheels in the country.



According to him, the increasing use of such vehicles in the country is not compelling many people to go through proper driving training to acquire license before taking to the road.



“Enact a law preventing automobile manufacturers from selling cars in Ghana with automatic steering wheel,” he urged.



Mr Adu-Gyamfi said the use of the automatic steering wheel has made most drivers ‘lazy’.



“The driver of a manual constantly fidgets with the gear shift. An upshift here, a downshift there, everywhere a shift.



“Often this driver has the left hand on the steering wheel, the right on the gear knob. Such drivers I believe are more attune with the operation of their vehicle.



They even look at the each other once in a while and that does not help,” he said.



He thus called on Parliament to enact a law against the use of the automatic steering wheel vehicles in the country.