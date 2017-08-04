Controversial Road Towing; Ministry Still Undecided On Implementation

Related Stories The Ministry of Transport has explained that it has not taken a decision on the commencement and implementation of the mandatory towing levy.



In a statement on Friday afternoon, the Ministry said it has been following with keen interest the several discussions on the subject of the implementation of the Roads Safety Towing Services.



Clarifying the way forward, the Ministry said no decision has been taken yet on the commencement of the towing services.



“The Ministry is engaged in consultations with various stakeholders including the Parliamentary Select Committee on Roads and Transport whose recommendations have just been received by the Ministry.”



It said the views of all stakeholders will be considered for an informed decision to be made on the matter and thereafter the Ministry’s decision will be communicated to the general public.



“We are hopeful that we can count on the utmost cooperation of the general public,” it said.