We’ve Not Issued Terror Alert – UK

The British High Commission in Ghana has debunked media reports that it has issued a new alert warning its citizens against travelling to Accra over looming terrorist attacks.



“Recent media stories in Ghana have wrongly suggested that the Foreign and Commonwealth Office have issued a new warning with regard to terrorism in Ghana. We have not issued new advice,” the High Commission said in a statement on Friday, 4 August 2017.



It added that the British government provides advice to British citizens travelling to countries across the world and their aim is to provide practical, accurate and up-to-date information and advice to help British nationals make informed decisions about their safety and travel abroad.



“Our travel advice for Ghana was last updated on 24 April", the statement indicated adding that the "advice is similar to that of other countries in the region and around the world.”



The clarification comes on the back of local media reports on Thursday, 3 August 2017 that the Canadian and the UK governments had issued new terror alerts in Ghana warning their citizens against traveling to the West African country.



Meanwhile, the Canadian High Commission has also denied issuing any new terror alert.



The High Commission in Ghana said the travel advice it issued over looming terrorist attacks is over a year old.