Nigerians Place Bets On Buhari’s Return Date

Related Stories Nigerians speculating on when their ailing president will return from London are now being encouraged to put their money where their mouth is.



Sports gaming site NaijaBet.com has launched the ‘Buhari to Return’ game, departing from its usual focus on English Premier League football and other big sporting events.



President Muhammadu Buhari, 74, is currently receiving medical treatment in the UK for the second time this year for an undisclosed illness.



His long absence has become a topic of intense public debate in Nigeria.



In July, members of Nigeria’s ruling party and opposition politicians visited Mr Buhari at Abuja House in London. Source: BBC Comments ( ): Post Your Comments >> Disclaimer : Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.