Create Space For Service Personnel - NSS Appeals To Heads Of Institutions

Deputy National Service Director, Henry Nana Boakye popularly called *Nana B* has appealed to the various institutions and agencies who keep rejecting posted service personnel to their institution to rather create space for them.



*Nana B* believes that these wide spread rejections is an applecart towards the efforts of the National Service secretariat.



Speaking on _Oman FM_ , *Nana B* alluded to the fact that,some institutions were genuinely choked and could not absorb enough service personnel; however there were a good number who for unknown reasons where turning majority of posted personnel away. "Astonishingly some institutions are said to be conducting interviews for service personnel before they are picked. These are young graduates who want to serve Ghana and as well learn practical experience, why should they be denied the opportunity?" *Nana B* quizzed



It must be noted that 2017/18 National Service deployment is in excess of over 91,000 with applauses meeting the timely and effective release of postings this year; however, some user organisation mostly lead by their Human Resource Departments are thwarting the entire efforts of the service secretariat with the prevalence excuse of no space available and abject rejection of duly posted patriotic and ready to serve graduates from rendering their service to mother Ghana.



Whilst chastising the current posture of some institutions, *Nana B* was also quick to praise others who were willingly admitting and further creating rooms to absorb posted personnel to their offices.



In his wrap up statement *Nana B* prayed the various institutions especially their Chief Executive Officers to help allow these graduates the opportunity to serve Ghana;before finally throwing the caution of naming institutions and initiating further actions on those who will blatantly defy all possible pleads and gentle orders.