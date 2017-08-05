Deputy Minister Of Health Honoured At Ghana Nigeria Achievers Awards

Related Stories Ghana's Deputy Minister of Health, Hon. Tina Gifty Mensah was honoured on Friday at the Ghana-Nigeria Achievers Awards (GNAA) held at the British Council in Accra.



The Ghana Nigeria Achievers Awards which is in its second year aims at rewarding and to celebrate hard work, positive effort towards building a united and prosperous continent.



Hon. Tina Gifty Mensah also Member of Parliament for Weija-Gbawe constituency was awarded based on her leadership roles which have seen her rise to become a role model to the youth.



Speaking in an interview with www.Ghanaweb.com shortly after the event Hon. Tina Mensah expressed her utmost gratitude to the organizers of the awards; she pledged to go the extra mile to nurture the youth.



“I work because I want to work, it is my desire to do what I do, so I don’t know someone was observing me, they told me they’ve been watching me and following me through the social, online and print media.”



“I have been informed that I am a role model so this has inspired me to be more committed. If you are doing something you shouldn’t forget that people are watching and following you, they know what you are doing if you do it right you will get people to commend you.”



She added that “with this award, I want to tell the organizers that I am going to work more than I do especially in supporting my Minister who has given me the opportunity to be doing all this work.”



CEO of the Ghana Nigeria Achievers Awards, Comrade Barry Ndu Nwaihim congratulated the President of Ghana HE Nana Addo Danquah Akufo-Addo for giving young people the opportunity to serve.



“We commend the effort of the President and reassure our commitment as a group to maintain our solidarity and support as he works hard in making Ghana a better place to live for all to live.”



He also added that the organizers were satisfied with the turnout of the event and articulated that the preparations for the 2018 edition of the awards night had commenced.



Other awardees on the night included Chief Joseph Obugu Okeke, Chief David Ukueku, DCOP Osabarima Asare Oware Pinkro III, Pastor James Muyiwa, Mr Isaac Nelson Igoma, Chief Taiye Adekanbi Oladipupo and many others.