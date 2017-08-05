Be Patient - Rev Asante Tells Vigilante Groups

Related Stories The former presiding Bishop of the Methodist Church, the Most Rev. Asante Antwi has appealed to members of the Invisible and Delta Forces to be patient and have faith in President Akufo-Addo.



The vigilante groups must forward their complaint to the leadership of the New Patriotic Party for them to be resolved.



Speaking at the Memorial and Thanksgiving Service for the anniversary marking the formation of the UGCC noted that:“I would like with all humility to plead with all the youth groups with UGCC traditions, particularly the invisible forces to cease fire…that is not the tradition of our forefathers,”



“so again to the invisible forces cease fire from today” he added.



The Church Service to mark the 70th Anniversary of the formation of UGCC was held at the Wesley Methodist Church in Saltpond on Friday, August 4.



The occasion was graced by the president Akufo Addo, who joined the people of Saltpond to mark the 70th Anniversary.



The Memorial and Thanksgiving Service also had in attendance Cabinet Ministers and all Ministers of State. All the Ministers parked their SUVs and came in three STC buses.



Rev. Asante Antwi also called on the People of Ghana to unite behind the vision of the current government and support all its several policies that are yet to be rolled out.