No Decision Taken Yet On Tow Levy – Transport Ministry

“No decision has been taken yet on the commencement of the towing services,” a statement from the Transport Ministry and dated August 4, 2017 stated.



The Transport Ministry also said it is holding consultations with various stakeholders including the Parliamentary Select Committee on roads and transport on the way forward.



The Ministry in the statement further stated that the views of all stakeholders will be considered to enable it make informed decision on the matter.



“Thereafter, the Ministry’s decision will be communicated to the general public,” the statement added.



Tow levy a total rip-off?



The National Road Safety Commission (NRSC) has severely criticized for trying to introduce a nationwide towing programme, to ensure that all vehicles that breakdown on highways are cleared off the roads.



For this reason, drivers were required to pay a road safety fee ranging between GHC 10 and GHC 200 in addition to their road worthy certification fees.



But several persons, pressure groups and civil society organizations kicked against the policy calling on government to scrap it immediately.



Parliamentary committee recommendation



But the Roads and Transport Committee of Parliament has recommended that government implement the mandatory tow tax.



Chairman of the Road and Transport Committee of Parliament and Member of Parliament for Ayensuano, Samuel Ayepaye, further urged the sector ministry to intensify its sensitization activities before the programme is rolled out.



Mr. Ayepaye said the Ministry did not do enough “in terms of education and sensitization before they rolled out the project so we have given them up to the end of August to intensify their campaign and get the project implemented.”