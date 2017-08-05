5% Pay Rise For Parliamentary Staff

Related Stories The speaker of parliament has announced that salaries of staff of the house have been increased by 15% following recommendations by the Parliamentary Service Board headed by the speaker himself.



The speaker made the announcement when he delivered his closing remarks to end the second meeting of the first session of the Seventh Parliament Wednesday night



He said the Board, after some considerations, decided to increase the salaries by 15% across board.



For the past four years parliamentary staff have been agitating for substantial increases in salaries to reflect their grades and the work they do in parliament.



Mr Mike Oquaye said the Board had also approved the establishment of a legal department for the legislature, adding that recruitment of relevant staff would be done after applications had been considered.



The speaker indicated that parliament would soon set up a body to take inventory of all of its lands as well as its properties and look at the possibility of partnering developers to develop those lands.



“Offers will be invited from possible developers on public/private partnership basis where appropriate, in order to develop lands and properties which are being taken over unlawfully by certain individuals,” he said.



Mr Oquaye asserted that parliament is undertaking some reforms to make it more effective and encourage citizens’ participation in the work of the legislature.



He said that in view of some developments and the growth of the nation’s democracy, it had become necessary to review the Standing Orders of house to reflect the needs of the nation.



He has therefore charged a constituted body that is to review the Standing Orders to expedite action on it.



He said a committee has been set up by the Parliamentary Service Board to look into the recent fire outbreak at the Job 600 Tower Block, which accommodates offices of MPs.