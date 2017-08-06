Kenya Elections: No Need To Shed Blood - Mahama Tells Aspirants

Related Stories Former President John Mahama is urging political leaders in Kenya not to shed blood ahead of the upcoming elections scheduled for next Tuesday, August 8, 2017.



His admonition comes only days to go for that crucial election between incumbent president Uhuru Kenyatta, a Kikuyu, and his long-standing rival Raila Odinga.



Kenya has had violent polls in the past with over a thousand people killed a decade ago during their general elections.



In 2013, the two men clashed in a similar election but was largely peaceful. However the death of an Electoral Commission officer Chris Msando, who was missing for three days, has raised the tension in the country.



He was found dead with missing body parts. Reports say he was "tortured" to death. That has raised tension in the country days to the election.



Former President Mahama is currently in Kenya as the leader of a 15-member delegation from the Commonwealth nations to observe the elections.



In an interview with Capital FM in that country, John Mahama said there is no need for violence. He was confident Kenyans will rise to the occasion and ensure a peaceful polls.



“My message to the leaders is that you are seeking to serve the people. If you are seeking to serve you don’t need to be violent to serve somebody.



“Kenya is bigger than any politician. The Kenyan people must prevail. It’s a very important election for Kenya.



“I don’t think a single life must be shed because people want to serve the people of Kenya,” he admonished.