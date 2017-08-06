Abuse In Middle East: Okudzeto Wants Akufo-Addo To Intervene

Related Stories Minority Spokesperson on Foreign Affairs Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa is advocating a shift in government’s approach to dealing with the continuous abuse of Ghanaian female workers in the Middle East.



He says it is about time a high powered Ghanaian delegation, possibly led by the president visited these countries to drum home the need for governments there to protect the rights of Ghanaians.



Countries like Saudi Arabia and Qatar have been criticized over their failure to safeguard the rights of African migrants.



Stories abound about how Ghanaian workers, mostly ladies are beaten, maltreated and raped by their employers.



It was so serious the previous set up a joint ministerial taskforce made up of the Foreign Affairs, Interior Ministeries to find a lasting solution to the problem.



But it doesn't appear there has been any headway.



Mr. Ablakwa told Joy News the situation should not be handled as usual government business.



“I am still receiving reports on daily basis of female Ghanaian domestic workers who are subjected to all kinds of abuse from rape to forced labour.



“They don’t have access to their phones. They cannot call their relatives. They are being treated like slaves.



“I think it is time for a high level delegation to leave Accra and visit these countries,” he said.



He believes the situation requires urgent approach and if the president cannot make it himself, he should send a high powered delegation to those countries.