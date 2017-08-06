Lawyer Of Major Mahama ‘Killers’ Not Watched Lynching Video

Related Stories Legal representative of four of the accused in the killing of Major Maxwell Adam Mahama says he has yet not watched the social media videos of the lynching.



“That is intentional because I don’t want to disabuse my mind,” he said. George Bernard Shaw says even the video may have been doctored – against his clients – under the circumstances while circulating on social media as a result of public anger against his clients. He was speaking on TV3’s Hot Issues on Saturday.



Lawyer Bernard Shaw said even before the trial proper begins, he has had to face opprobrium from a large section of the public including the police officers guarding the suspects.



He claims some of the suspects were beaten and manhandled by the officers to the extent that the assemblyman, William Baah, who is accused of inciting the youth against the army officer, suffered head scars.



He was suspicious of the video, which impassioned Ghanaians, saying: “I don’t know the source”.



He, however, admitted that he will watch it only if it comes up during prosecution. Major Mahama was killed on Monday, May 29 at Denkyira-Obuasi while on a ritual morning jog.



He was commanding a military detachment at Diaso, the capital of Upper Denkyira West District. He is said to have been mistaken for an armed robber as a result of a sidearm found on him.



He was buried on Friday, June 8. At least, 20 persons are standing trial for complicity in his lynching.