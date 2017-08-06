Focus On Governance, Not Founders Day – Jantuah To NPP

Related Stories A member of the Convention Peoples Party (CPP) Kwame Jantuah, has told the government of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to focus on delivering on the promises it made to Ghanaians by creating more jobs for the youth rather than focusing on the Founders Day debate.



According to him, the main reason for the change of government in last year’s polls was for the NPP to come and create jobs for the youth; so the government must focus on that.



His comments come in the wake of the NPP celebrating the formation of the United Gold Coast Convention (UGCC) as they marked the 70-year anniversary of the founding of the party on Friday August 4, 2017.



The NPP, an offshoot of the UGCC believes the formation of the first political party was a precursor to Ghana’s independence, hence worth celebrating.



But commenting on this on TV3’s New Day programme on Saturday August 5, Mr Januah said: “The youth of today cannot be bothered about what happened then; the youth of today are bothered about how they will live from day to day.”



“You (NPP) are in power now, let’s see what you can do to help this country. What are you trying to change history for?” he quizzed.



But commenting on the same show, Member of Parliament for Akuapem South, O. B Amoah said it was important for the nation to recognise and acknowledge the roles played by all those who helped in securing independence for Ghana.