Mother And Baby Unit At KATH Takes Shape

Spearheaded by First Lady Rebecca Akufo-Addo, the team went to assess the extent of work since sod was cut in May 2017 for the construction.



The tour, conducted by Engineer Stephan Coret of Africa Building Partners, contractors for the Mother and Baby Unit facility, took the team round the site.



They were shown the extent of work.



Work on the 1500 square meter Mother and Baby Unit at Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital is fast progressing with the physical structure now nearing lintel stage.



According to the Site Engineer Stephan Coret, his team is working tirelessly to ensure the facility is completed and commissioned on schedule.



Managing Director of Multi TV Santokh Singh, who led the Multimedia team, expressed his excitement at the extent of work done considering the tight schedule the contractor is working with.



Mr. Kwaku Kwakye, who led the team from the First Lady’s office, also expressed the First Lady’s gratitude to all those who have contributed and supported the project in various ways to ensure its steady progress.