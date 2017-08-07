Denkyira Obuasi Residents Want Sacked DCE Brought Back

Related Stories Residents of Denkyira Obuasi where a military officer was lynched want suspended Chief Executive of the area reinstated.



The calls come ahead of President Akufo-Addo's visit to the town. Daniel Appianin was suspended for his unguarded comments following the murder of the army officer. Advertisement



Major Maxwell Adam Mahama was lynched on May 2, 2017, in the farming community in the Upper Denkyira West District of the Central Region after he was mistaken for an armed robber.



Residents say the embattled District Chief Executive has suffered enough to pay for the wrongs they did and wants President Akufo-Addo to reinstate him.



Twenty people are currently standing trial for the murder of Major Adam Mahama who until his death, was the commander of a military detachment at Amenase.



Thirteen more suspects are being sought by police for their roles in the murder of the late Major Mahama who was given a befitting state burial.



There have been calls, especially from the opposition National Democratic Congress for the President, the Commander in Chief of the Ghana Armed Forces, to visit Denkyira Obuasi following the murder.



President Akufo-Addo, perhaps responding to the calls, will make a brief stop at Denkyira Obuasi on Monday as he begins a 5-day tour of Western and Central regions.



This will be the third time a sitting president would be visiting the community after similar visits by former presidents Jerry John Rawlings and John Evans Atta Mills of blessed memory.



Ahead of the visit, residents have been busy preparing for what has become the third visit of a sitting president to the area.



They have been attending in a row, five days communal labour to prepare the once a ghost town for the president’s visit.



This So how important is the visit of the President to the people of Denkyira Obuasi?



Chief Linguist, Okyeame Kwabena Asare says elated residents feel relieved upon learning of the president’s planned visit.



"Everyone in this community is happy about the president's visit. We feel so relieved. Everybody is doing something to welcome the President. We have been clearing the bushy areas, sweeping and organizing communal labour since last week Monday. Many did not go to church on Sunday but took part in communal labour."



According to him, the visit of President Akufo-Addo is a divine sanctioned and special.



"We have been favoured by divine grace since the President cannot every community in Ghana. For the President to consider us for a visit, we are so elated," he said.