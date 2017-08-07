PIAC Wants More Done With Oil Money In Volta Region

Related Stories A team from the Public Interest and Accountability Committee (PIAC) says it is not impressed with projects funded from oil revenue in some parts of the Volta Region.



During a monitoring tour of the region, the team revealed that monies allocated for projects in the Ketu South, Ketu North and Keta municipalities have not been properly executed.



The team observed that although the completion dates for many of the projects have passed, they are yet to be completed.



Vice Chairman of PIAC, Mr Kwame Jantuah, told Joy News the development is unfortunate.



“Projects from 2012 are still waiting to be completed and it is not a good thing,” Mr Jantuah said.



He has also asked that funds be released on time complete projects in the various districts to benefit the people.



He said that PIAC will continue to engage citizens on issues regarding oil revenues.



The MCE for Ketu South, Elliot Edem Agbenorwu, also told Joy News that there was the need for PIAC to intensify monitoring of projects in the various districts in which oil revenue had been allocated.



He wants PIAC to also intensify education on projects that are being funded by oil revenue since many citizens know little about them.



PIAC in collaboration with the Institute of Financial and Economic Journalists [IFEJ] embarked on a monitoring tour of projects funded by the oil revenue in three districts of the Volta Region. The tour was sponsored by GIZ.