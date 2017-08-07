PAC Meets FDA, GRA Today

Related Stories The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) of Parliament is expected to resume its second public hearing today, Monday, 7 August 2017 to consider the Auditor General’s report on ensuring safety and quality of medicines in the country.



PAC will also look at the report on the governance of the national apprenticeship programme by the Council for Technical and Vocational Education and Training (COTVET).



The Health and Education ministries, the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA); and the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) will all be appearing before the committee today.



Committee member Alexander Kojo Abban told Class News the committee is “going to look at the performance audit that was carried out by the Auditor General and performance audit usually have to do with processes and procedure whether they were properly carried out…



“That doesn’t mean if there are issues bordering on financial impropriety and all that the Auditor General will not look at it, so we are going to look at even how the medicines are brought into the country, whether they are of standard, how often they do inspection to see that no fake drugs have come to the country. Issues about when they have received the goods, how they are even kept are all going to be looked at.”