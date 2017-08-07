Nana Fredua Boycotts TV3’s New Day Over Insults By Ex-NDC MP

Related Stories Eastern Regional Vice Chairman of NPP, Nana Fredua Ofori-Atta, on Monday boycotted TV3’s New Day to register his displeasure with a former Member of Parliament, George Loh, who he claim insulted him.



Nana Fredua who was billed to discuss newspapers on a segment of the TV magazine show with Mr Loh and others, told producers he will not be on the same platform with Mr Loh.



According to Nana Fredua, the former NDC MP for North Dayi insulted him and called him a “thief” when they appeared on different programme on a different platform recently. He said he then vowed never to appear on any platform with Mr Loh.



Though Nana Fredua showed up at the premises of TV3 early Monday morning, he declined to go on set for the show when he realised Mr Loh was also coming on the same segment of the show.



Several pleas and intervention by the Director of the show, Nii Kotei Dzani, to get Nana Fredua to rescind his decision not to be on the show with Mr Loh proved futile.



Nana Fredua insisted since Mr Loh has since that day failed to apologise to him, he will not back down on his decision because he took a serious exception to the conduct of the former MP.



He consequently drove away, leaving Mr Loh to do a ‘one-man’ discussion on the newspaper segment of the show. Mr Loh who said he is a friend to Nana Fredua said expressed shock at the turn of event, saying he thought the NPP regional vice chair had let go off the issue.